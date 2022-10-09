Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Yext Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of YEXT opened at $4.61 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 125.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 88,631,900.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Stories
