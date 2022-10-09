Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.