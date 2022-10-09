Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

