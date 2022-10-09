Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 7.5 %

UPST stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

