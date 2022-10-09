Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $131.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

