OLD National Bancorp IN Has $475,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

