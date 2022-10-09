Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.38.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

