Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

