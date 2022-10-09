Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.92

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.92 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.21). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.22), with a volume of 23,569 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.52 million and a PE ratio of -23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.