Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LGI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.06.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
