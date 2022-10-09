Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

