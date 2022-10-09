MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.10. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$71.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MTY Food Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.94.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.