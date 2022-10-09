Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Omega Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60. Omega Flex has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Omega Flex

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $106,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,078,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

