thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $4.56. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

