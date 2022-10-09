Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 87,841 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.