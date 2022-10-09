John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.56% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

JHSC stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

