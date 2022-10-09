Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

