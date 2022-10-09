Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,675,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.19 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

