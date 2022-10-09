MetaBomb (MTB) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetaBomb (MTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. MetaBomb has a total market capitalization of $130,556.07 and approximately $84,953.00 worth of MetaBomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaBomb has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One MetaBomb token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaBomb alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaBomb Token Profile

MetaBomb was first traded on April 13th, 2022. MetaBomb’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,580,313 tokens. The official website for MetaBomb is metabomb.io. MetaBomb’s official Twitter account is @metabombgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaBomb is https://reddit.com/r/metabombofficial. MetaBomb’s official message board is metabomb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaBomb

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBomb (MTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaBomb has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBomb is 0.0007718 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $651.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metabomb.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaBomb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaBomb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaBomb using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetaBomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaBomb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.