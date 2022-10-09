Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

