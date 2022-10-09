Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

