Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
