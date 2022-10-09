Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) Trading Down 61.7% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Crypto Sports Network has a total market cap of $134,089.23 and $39.00 worth of Crypto Sports Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports Network has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports Network alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003015 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Crypto Sports Network

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports Network’s total supply is 13,370,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,901 coins. Crypto Sports Network’s official website is www.cspn.io. Crypto Sports Network’s official Twitter account is @cryptosportsio.

Crypto Sports Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CSPN through the process of mining. Crypto Sports Network has a current supply of 13,370,000 with 2,737,526.16933 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Sports Network is 0.01180113 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cspn.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.