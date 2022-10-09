Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.