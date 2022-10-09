Newsolution2.0 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151,549.37 (NSTE)

Newsolution2.0 (NSTE) traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Newsolution2.0 has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newsolution2.0 has a market cap of $151,549.37 and approximately $18,690.00 worth of Newsolution2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newsolution2.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Newsolution2.0

Newsolution2.0 was first traded on December 18th, 2018. Newsolution2.0’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Newsolution2.0’s official Twitter account is @newsolution20. Newsolution2.0’s official website is nstselect.com.

Newsolution2.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newsolution2.0 (NSTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Newsolution2.0 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Newsolution2.0 is 0.03033022 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $561.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nstselect.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newsolution2.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newsolution2.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newsolution2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

