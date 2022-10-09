Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118,800.00

Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Arkadiko Finance has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Arkadiko Finance has a market cap of $118,800.00 and $11,109.00 worth of Arkadiko Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arkadiko Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arkadiko Finance Token Profile

Arkadiko Finance’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Arkadiko Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arkadiko Finance is arkadiko.finance. Arkadiko Finance’s official message board is arkadikofinance.medium.com. Arkadiko Finance’s official Twitter account is @arkadikofinance.

Buying and Selling Arkadiko Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Arkadiko Finance (DIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Arkadiko Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arkadiko Finance is 0.0198 USD and is up 21.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,138.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arkadiko.finance.”

