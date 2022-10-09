Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $8.60. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 62,182 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

