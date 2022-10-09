Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $494.77

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.77 ($5.98) and traded as low as GBX 333 ($4.02). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 123,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £327.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,702.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.60.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

