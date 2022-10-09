Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.47

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.47 and traded as low as $84.64. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.16, with a volume of 7,400,356 shares changing hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 65,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

