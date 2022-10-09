Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.14

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $8.80. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 1,733 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

