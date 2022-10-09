Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $840.70

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.70 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 653.90 ($7.90). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.00), with a volume of 1,010,126 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 839.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15.
In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
