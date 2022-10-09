Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $840.70

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.70 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 653.90 ($7.90). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.00), with a volume of 1,010,126 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 839.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Grafton Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

