DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,384.43

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,384.43 ($65.06) and traded as low as GBX 4,714 ($56.96). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,734 ($57.20), with a volume of 111,695 shares trading hands.

DCC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,498.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,970.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,381.08.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

