FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,966.76

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,966.76 ($23.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,414 ($17.09), with a volume of 7,371 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £396.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5,891.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,622.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,968.44.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

