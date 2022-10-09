Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.90

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.90 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 47.10 ($0.57). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 47.41 ($0.57), with a volume of 3,089 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.72. The company has a market capitalization of £86.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a €0.26 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

