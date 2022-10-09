Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.33

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.33 and traded as low as $22.11. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 25,477 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

