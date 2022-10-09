MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.39. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 360,411 shares traded.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 213,250 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

