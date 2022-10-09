Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.37 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 217,160 shares traded.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.39. The stock has a market cap of £17.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

