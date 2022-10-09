Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.32

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.32 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.82). Record shares last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.83), with a volume of 51,852 shares changing hands.

Record Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of £136.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Record

In other news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £21,678.30 ($26,194.18). In related news, insider Krystyna Nowak bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,760 ($17,834.70). Also, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £21,678.30 ($26,194.18).

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

