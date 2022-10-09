North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.23

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as low as $14.46. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 27,224 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 149.59%.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
