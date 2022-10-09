Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $4.32. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 47,162 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
