Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $4.32. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 47,162 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.