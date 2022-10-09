Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $8.38. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 2,439,216 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -30.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

