Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $5.99. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 309,672 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

