ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.74 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,038,325 shares trading hands.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
