Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.03

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.03 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.90). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.00), with a volume of 418,260 shares changing hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.78. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.96.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess purchased 758,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,001,861.84 ($2,418,876.08).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.