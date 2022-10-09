Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,201 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.68% of Juniper Networks worth $62,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

