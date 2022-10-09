Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,324 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $78,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 322,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $73,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,249 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.