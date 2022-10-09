Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.37 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $68,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.82.

CHTR stock opened at $312.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.70 and its 200-day moving average is $459.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.94 and a twelve month high of $739.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

