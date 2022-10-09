Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $71,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

