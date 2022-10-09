Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 25,616 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $70,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $6,872,971. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

