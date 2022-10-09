Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,780 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Zoom Video Communications worth $80,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.26.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

