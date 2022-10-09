23,150 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

